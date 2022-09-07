September 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Local churches to hold CCD Program Registration on Sept. 11

Classes will begin in the middle of September

By Shaw Local News Network

Holy Trinity - Cherry, St. Patrick - Arlington and St. Thomas More - Dalzell will hold CCD Program Registration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Holy Trinity, located at 212 S Main St. in Cherry. (NewsTribune photo)

Holy Trinity – Cherry, St. Patrick – Arlington and St. Thomas More – Dalzell will hold CCD Program Registration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Holy Trinity, 212 S. Main St., Cherry.

Class for kindergarten through fourth grade will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 18. Class for fifth grade through eighth grade will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 25. Both classes are held at Holy Trinity Church Hall.

The program alternates grades every other Sunday. The cost of the class is $30 a child. For information, contact holytrinitycherry@gmail.com or the church office at 815-894-2006.