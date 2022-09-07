Local churches to hold CCD Program Registration on Sept. 11

Holy Trinity – Cherry, St. Patrick – Arlington and St. Thomas More – Dalzell will hold CCD Program Registration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Holy Trinity, 212 S. Main St., Cherry.

Class for kindergarten through fourth grade will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 18. Class for fifth grade through eighth grade will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 25. Both classes are held at Holy Trinity Church Hall.

The program alternates grades every other Sunday. The cost of the class is $30 a child. For information, contact holytrinitycherry@gmail.com or the church office at 815-894-2006.