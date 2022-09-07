Joe Navarro pledges to create veterans court in second stint as La Salle County State’s Attorney

Joe Navarro, appointed in July as La Salle County State’s Attorney, sat down with Shaw Local News Network to discuss his objectives as he completes the unexpired term of Todd Martin, now a judge.

Navarro, 70, served as served as La Salle County State’s Attorney from 1988 to 1996. After a long stint in private practice, Navarro served as chief deputy under Martin and was unanimously appointed to Martin’s seat by the La Salle County Board.

The ex-Marine, who served during the Vietnam War, pledged to create a diversion court tailored to serve veterans struggling with mental, physical and substance issues.

La Salle County States Attorney Joe Navarro poses for a photo by his United States Marine commemorative bookcase on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

How does it feel to be back in the saddle again after such a long stretch between stints as state’s attorney?

It feels really good. I was very pleased that the La Salle County Board appointed me and that Todd (Martin) had the confidence to recommend me to them. It was less awkward with the personnel because I had been here for a year and a half already. I got to know them quickly and I have good staff – good people.

Does that stand in contrast to 1988? Did you at that time have to build a team?

Yes. There was an overhaul immediately and I brought in as many people that I could who were competent and were very eager to get into court and try cases.

You presently have a number of attorneys with 10 or more years of experience and some with 20. Does this, too, stand in contrast to your first two term?

Oh, yes. It was a much smaller office then and obviously the technology available today is night and day from what we had. Behind you is a bookcase that I had removed because those books hadn’t been opened in 20 years since the advent of computers.

Has this been advantageous for you, having a “then” and “now” perspective?

I think so. My initial focus in private practice was more on workers’ compensation and personal injury. Over the years, with the advent of the drug interdiction teams, I became much more involved in criminal defense work on a regular basis and tried several cases, both in this county and other counties.

Do you think it helpful to have returned with experience on the defense bar?

Yes. I’ve encouraged young kids who’ve come to interview as law students that they should do both: Work in the public defender’s office and the state’s attorney’s office. Get that experience. Sit down as a defense attorney with the defendant and be told the things you’re not learning through discovery. Talk with the family of the defendant. And, on the other side, be a friend and confident through the victim and the family and walk them through the trial process. It’s really enlightening, I think, for everybody.

When first elected in 1988, you were relatively fresh out of law school with teenage children. Now, you’re a grandfather. Will people notice changes?

I don’t think so. But at any given time in my (first) eight years I had at least one if not more homicide cases pending and they are very, very time-consuming. My family, I believe, suffered some at that point and I’m determined not to let that happen this go-around. I do have some young grandkids and want to be at the soccer and volleyball games and what have you.

What are your objectives and what challenges do you foresee?

Transparency and the relationship with law enforcement are of the utmost importance. What we’re not looking forward to is the bail reform; but we’re going to get through it one way or another. It’s becoming not as fearful as it was when it first came out. And I know there are some legislators who, in the veto session, will try to implement some changes. Either way, we’ll have to deal with it.

Where do you stand on asset forfeiture, the seizing of cash and cars used in drug transport?

Asset forfeiture is a procedure that, if done properly, is an important aspect to drug interdiction. From the very beginning, I was in favor of it but it has to be done fairly. Look at the co-ownership of cars: The co-owners have a right to say whether they knew or should have known the vehicle was used for drug transportation, cash transportation or what have you. There were houses in Streator for which we’re seeking forfeiture: They’re drug houses – that’s all they are – and they should be closed up.

And how about drug interdiction?

It’s very important. We’re a pipeline from the east to the west coast. Always have been. It’s important to stop that with the proper measures – not harassing the public – but through training and most importantly with dogs to conduct free-air sniffs.

And how about diversion courts such as the drug court?

With the drug court, we recently had a graduate and we anticipate having more success. There is a need for people who genuinely have an addiction and we hope to continue it. The mental health court is important and we’re having a Zoom meeting soon to discuss having a veterans court. I’m going to make it happen. If you check with the jail, the number of veterans incarcerated is probably more than you think it is.