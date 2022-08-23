Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter to open 2022-2023 year Sept. 2

The Chief Senachwine NSDAR Chapter will host its opening meeting of the 2022-2023 chapter year starting at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

Members will be asked to write cards of thanks for veterans returning from the October Honor Flight Trip to Washington D.C. The veterans will have visited national monuments.

Member yearbooks will be distributed and regular business will be conducted. The program will be a powerpoint presentation of the 125 years of existence of the Illinois State Organization of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.