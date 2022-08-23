August 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter to open 2022-2023 year Sept. 2

Meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Officers of the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR display the 16 awards received at the April DAR State Conference held in Bloomington. Front left: Diana Williamson, Dolores Dace, Nancy Gillfillan. Back left: Carol Byrd, Diane Zimmerman, Nina Herridge.

Officers of the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR display the 16 awards received at the April DAR State Conference held in Bloomington. Front left: Diana Williamson, Dolores Dace, Nancy Gillfillan. Back left: Carol Byrd, Diane Zimmerman, Nina Herridge. (Photo Provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR)

The Chief Senachwine NSDAR Chapter will host its opening meeting of the 2022-2023 chapter year starting at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

Members will be asked to write cards of thanks for veterans returning from the October Honor Flight Trip to Washington D.C. The veterans will have visited national monuments.

Member yearbooks will be distributed and regular business will be conducted. The program will be a powerpoint presentation of the 125 years of existence of the Illinois State Organization of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.