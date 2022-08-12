Spring Valley woman sentenced to 3 years prison for fentanyl, heroin possession

A 34-year-old Spring Valley woman was sentenced Aug. 3 to three years in prison for both unlawful possession of fentanyl and of heroin — with the three-year sentences running concurrent.

A pill bottle with Ashley E. Ellis’s name field tested positive for fentanyl after a search warrant was carried out at a Spring Valley residence. After Ellis was arrested and processed at the Bureau County Jail, other bags were located on Ellis that contained a substance that field tested positive for heroin, said the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ellis was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco and prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. Judge James Andreoni presided over the case.