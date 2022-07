The Putnam County Methodist Churches will be hosting a red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Goldasich Hall at the McNabb Fire Department on Route 89.

First time as well as veteran donors are welcome to participate.

To make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or call Betty and Lisa Johnson at 815-882-2336.

Donors may schedule appointments by using the Red Cross RapidPass at redcross.org or by downloading the Red Cross Donor app.