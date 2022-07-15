Putnam County Libraries announce August activity schedule

Putnam County Libraries have announced its August activity schedule for the following locations.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Lori Boekeloo from Tanks Book-el-zoo will be coming with a variety of small animals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Face Painting with Diane Alleman Martin will also be available

Disney+ Movie Days will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pizza will be available.

Bad Art Craft pick up will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. This month’s craft is vinyl record paint.

Cricut Maker Space will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19. This is an all day event and all crafty adults are welcome. Call ahead for more info.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

An August Make and Take moss terrarium will be available throughout the month.

Take and Go bags from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be available at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Kit bags will also be available all month long.

End of Summer Friday freezer pops will be available every Friday of August.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the Granville Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. They will be available to answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. No assigned book to read; group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch with food, books and friends will be held on the first Saturday of the month during library hours.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Movie and pizza night will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Story hour with gifts of gold from the M/P extension office will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Find your Spark with the University of Illinois Extension Office and 4-H will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Book sale will be offered during magnolia days on Saturday, Aug. 13.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Farm field to ball field event will be offered through the University of Illinois Extension Office at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Ice cream social for kids will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Bad Art Craft featuring craft to go of vinyl records, will be held all morning on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Music time and show your dance style will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Miscellaneous make your own craft hour will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31