Peru police keep minor charges from appearing on criminal record with program

The administrative adjudication program in the Peru police department saves residents money and prevents certain charges from appearing on their permanent record.

The program allows police officers to use their discretion to charge someone with a city ordinance violation instead of a state citation.

A state citation means the individual must go to court and the charge goes on their criminal record. A city ordinance violation, however, does not go on a permanent record and allows people to pay a fine or appear at the Peru Police department for a hearing.

“The overall goal was for the benefit of the citizens to be given the opportunity to right whatever wrong they have committed without entering the criminal justice system,” Deputy Chief Sarah Raymond said, “which undoubtedly saves them and taxpayers money.”

Examples of applicable offenses under administrative adjudication include violation of the truck route, city ordinance, retail theft (depending on amount), dog running at large, disorderly conduct, damage to property, littering, some traffic offenses, property maintenance violations and the new cannabis law.

Police Chief Bob Pyszka said whenever possible, the police charge city ordinance violations instead of state citations. The program is largely for first time offenders that often times it’s that person’s only offense, according to Raymond.

The administrative adjudication program in the Peru police department began 10 years ago and is virtually the same since it began. Pyszka said the program will not expand unless there are changes in the law that allow more charges to fall under it. Raymond said if the program expands in that way, the Peru police’s program will expand with it.

The program is meant to reduce tax costs to surrounding communities by having minor offenders stay out of court. It also saves the offender time and money because they don’t have to appear in court. The city saves money as well because it doesn’t need an attorney to appear in the La Salle County ordinance court. Instead, the cases are handled with an adjudication officer.

The Peru Police Department hosts hearings for city ordinance violations on the third Wednesday of every month. Individuals who receive a city ordinance violation are given a date and time of their hearing.