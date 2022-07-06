IVCC healthcare career exploration begins July 11

“SCRUBS! IVCC Healthcare Pathways,” for students 13 to 17, begins Monday, July 11, at Illinois Valley Community College.

The four-session course, ID 4360, covers various healthcare careers with instructors in the fields. The interactive, career exploration camp focuses on dental health, emergency medical services, pharmacy and nursing.

Students should wear long pants or jeans with no holes (no shorts, skirts, or capris) and closed-toed tennis shoes. Class meets 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14. Students are to meet in parking lot 7 at the east entrance to the college.

Cost is $49. Registration closes at midnight Monday, July 11. For information or to register, call 815-224-0427