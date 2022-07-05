Eyes on Enterprise: Clover Club in Mark owners to hang it up

Gena and Mark DeGroot announced they will be stepping away from the Clover Club, 105 E. Hennepin St., Mark, to spend more time with their family.

“We will always be grateful that we were part of the little bar with a big heart,” the family wrote on the Clover Club’s Facebook page.

The post did not indicate if the business was for sale or closing permanently. A closing date for the DeGroots has not been announced.

The Putnam County restaurant, which opened in 1970, has changed ownership several times over the years and closed in the early 2000s before reopening in 2005. The DeGroots took the reins about eight years ago.

