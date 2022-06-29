Minor injuries reported in 3-vehicle Route 251 crash, south of Mendota

A three-vehicle crash that shut down traffic on Route 251 south of Mendota on Tuesday afternoon resulted in minor injuries.

Andrea McGarvey, 59, of Mendota, was stopped on Route 251 waiting to turn west onto North 38th Road at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling northbound drive by Carl Gatlin, 46, of Mendota, struck the rear of her vehicle, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Gatlin’s vehicle then entered the southbound lane of Route 251 and was struck on the rear driver’s side by a vehicle driven by Evelyn Webster, 59, of University Park.

Gatlin was issued a citation on a complaint of failure to reduce speed/accident, the sheriff’s office said.