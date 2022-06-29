June 29, 2022
Minor injuries reported in 3-vehicle Route 251 crash, south of Mendota

Motorist cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office

By Derek Barichello

Firefighters walk past a heavily damaged vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 251 and East 38th Road on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, south of Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

A three-vehicle crash that shut down traffic on Route 251 south of Mendota on Tuesday afternoon resulted in minor injuries.

Andrea McGarvey, 59, of Mendota, was stopped on Route 251 waiting to turn west onto North 38th Road at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling northbound drive by Carl Gatlin, 46, of Mendota, struck the rear of her vehicle, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Gatlin’s vehicle then entered the southbound lane of Route 251 and was struck on the rear driver’s side by a vehicle driven by Evelyn Webster, 59, of University Park.

Gatlin was issued a citation on a complaint of failure to reduce speed/accident, the sheriff’s office said.