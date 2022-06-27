Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds ready for “A Musical A-Fair” on July 13-17

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will be ready to rock and roll at the “Musical A-Fair” that will run from Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17.

On Wednesday night, the fair will begin with the Kick-off Dinner, followed by harness racing in the grandstands and a wine tasting featuring Windy City Dueling Pianos in the Commercial Building.

Other events will include Thursday’s Family Fun Night, Friday Night’s Demo Derby, Saturday Night’s PPL Tractor/Truck pulls and Sunday Funday including the M-P Antique & Stock Tractor Pulls and the annual car show.

Tracy Byrd fans sing and dance during the concert at the 100th annual Marshall-Putnam Fair in Henry on Thursday July 15, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

This year’s Thursday Night Concert features headliner Rodney Atkins with opening acts Cody Calkins and Brushville.

Also returning this year will be Stump Carver T.C. Gill, the M-P Fair Antique Tractor Show and special fair-themed contests and events.

Throughout the duration of the fair, visitors can enjoy Friendly Farm’s Petting Zoo & Pony Rides, ImAGination Acres, livestock Shows, exhibitors’ displays, vendors and fan favorite concessionaires. During the fair, there will be activities for all ages.

This year the Marshall-Putnam Fair will be bringing back the cookie stacking contest. New to the fair will be axe throwing. There also will be 101 colorful rocks hidden on the grounds that can be returned to the fair office to receive a special prize.