Putnam County Libraries announce July event schedules

The Putnam County Libraries have announces the event schedules for the group’s various locations. All locations will be closed for the July 4 Holiday. The schedules are as follows:

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

History of the Depue Boat Races will be 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. Steve Solorio and friends from the Depue Men’s Club will be at the library to discuss the history of the Depue Boat Races through the decades.

The Cricut MakerSpace event will be all day Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15. Attendees are encouraged to come and learn how to use the Cricut Maker. This month’s activity is barnwood signs.

Steamboatin’ Down the Mississippi River with Mark Twain event will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Mixing true stories with heavy doses of Twain’s wit and wisdom Brian “Fox” Ellis steps on stage to regale the audience as Captain Henry Detweiler, a riverboat man who piloted steamboats for 30 years in the mid 1800s.

July’s bad art craft event will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. This month’s craft is fish wind catchers.

Disney + Movie Day will be 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Pizza will be provided along with a surprise Disney + movie.

Water and Chalk Rockets event will be all day Thursday, July 28.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

July’s Make and Take craft of a paper plate flag will be available all month long.

Take and go bags from the University of Illinois Extension Office for July will be available all month long. This month’s theme is pollinator.

Find your Spark 4-H Activity will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Beth Dellatori from Extension Office will present the activity.

Art in the Park will be Tuesday, July 19. Jyllian Ossola will offer an art program for children. More information will follow.

Eric Johnson from IVCC will present a program on FAFSA at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. More information will be available as it becomes available.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. on the first and third Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read and it is group directed.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be on the first Saturday of the month during library hours.

A pollinators event will be Thursday, July 28. Sarah Poignant with the University of Illinois Extension Office will be present.

Take and go craft of a do-it-yourself pollinator watering station will be offered on Thursday, July 28.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Story hour along with sidewalk chalk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

A family movie will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. The movie will be kid’s choice.

Lego time will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

Life of a parrot will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Critter Ridge Wildlife Rehab and Rescue will present.

Camping 101 will be offered at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. This will be presented by the Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension Office 4-H program.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

A movie and pizza night will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

PCCC’s Outreach worker will be at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18 to answer questions about and discuss available benefits and services for older adults. No appointment is necessary.

Lego time will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

Game day will be during library hours on Wednesday, July 20. Snacks will be included.

Bad Art Craft event pickup will be held all morning on Saturday, July 23. This month’s craft is fish wind catchers.

Nature flipbook event will be offered at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The event is presented by the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Extension Office.