Still I Rise distributes free supplies to tornado-affected families on Saturday, April 18

Still I Rise will host its “Rise and Restore Community Giveaway” this Saturday, providing critical support to families and individuals in need throughout Kankakee County. (Photo Provided By Still I Rise)

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Still I Rise will distribute free household essentials, clothing, and supplies to tornado-affected families on Saturday, April 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at RE/MAX, 297 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (corner of Schuyler and Station Street).

The giveaway responds to devastating tornadoes that struck the Kankakee area and Aroma Park on March 10, leaving families facing ongoing hardship. Still I Rise has been delivering food, clothing, and hygiene supplies to residents in need since the storms.

“We’re out here giving away essential items to help those in need,” founder and executive director of Still I Rise, Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, said in a news release. “This is about restoring hope and showing our community that no one has to face these challenges alone.”

Items available include:

• Household essentials and dinnerware sets (donated by Emanuel Congregation of Chicago)

• New and gently used clothing for men, women, and children

• Baby clothing and children’s shoes

• New boots for girls

• Beverages and care items

The event is supported by local and regional partners including Walmart, ComEd, Xfinity, TurningPoint Energy, Fierce Financial Planning Services, Natural Foods, Riverview Grocery, AAA Roofing Construction, and Bedrock Exteriors Construction.

Still I Rise, founded in 2014, is a nonprofit organization serving low-income and underserved youth and young adults across Kankakee County. The organization has been recognized with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year Award, the NAACP President’s Award, and multiple Best of Kankakee Awards.

Contact: Still I Rise Phone: 815-414-9614 Email: info@Still-iRise.org Website: www.Still-iRise.org