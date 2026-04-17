Burkes facing 3 federal charges in Kankakee County murder of Courtney Drysdale

A photograph shows Neil Trudeau and Courtney Drysdale, of Momence, on a trip together. Drysdale, 30, was shot and killed Feb. 2 inside the Momence bar she owned, The Line. (Provided by Neil Trudeau)

Julius Burkes, the man charged with the murder of Momence bar owner Courtney M. Drysdale, was indicted April 8 by a federal grand jury in the U.S. Central District of Illinois.

The indictment charged the 47-year-old Burkes, of Hammond, Indiana, with obstruction of commerce by robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

Burkes is alleged to have robbed and murdered Drysdale, owner of The Line, a bar in rural Momence, using a firearm, on Feb. 2.

Burkes was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, on Feb. 3.

The indictment was unsealed Monday.

The state charges filed against Burkes were dismissed Thursday in Kankakee County court.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Thursday his office was working in coordination with federal authorities and the U.S. Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation and after Burkes’ arrest.

Julius E. Burkes (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

“This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring that the case proceeds in the most appropriate forum and allows for the full range of penalties available under federal law, including the possibility of the death penalty,” Rowe said in a statement Thursday.

“We remain focused on seeking justice for the victim and supporting her loved ones, and will continue to support the federal prosecution as needed,” Rowe said.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for obstruction of commerce by robbery are up to 20 years of imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney Central District of Illinois.

The maximum statutory penalties for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon are up to 15 years of imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

The maximum penalty for murder is up to life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

As a teen, Burkes was convicted of murder in Cook County. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan D. Freres is representing the United States in the prosecution.