BioBlitz Nature Discovery Walk to explore flora and fauna of Catlin Park

Families and adults can experience nature up close during a free activity at Catlin Park in Ottawa.

La Salle Public Library will host a BioBlitz Nature Discovery Walk at the park from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25. The event combines an educational opportunity with the chance to contribute to the scientific community, according to a news release from the library.

Using the free iNaturalist app, participants can observe and photograph flora and fauna as they explore the trails at the park. Every documented observation contributes to biodiversity science. From rare salamanders to backyard birds to common weeds, participants can upload observations to scientific data repositories such as the Global Biodiversity Information Facility to help scientists worldwide find and use the information.

Participants should meet library staff at the first parking lot by the park shelter and playground by 9:30 a.m. Because the event is outdoors, participants should dress appropriately for hiking and consider protection from the sun, insects and weather. The BioBlitz will take place rain or shine, unless there is a risk of dangerous weather or heavy downpours. To confirm that the BioBlitz will move forward as planned, the library will confirm via email with all registered participants by 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The BioBlitz Nature Discovery Walk is part of Pollinator Pathways, a community project to provide awareness about wild bees and pollinators. Pollinator Pathways is funded through #PlantWildflowers Initiative, supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund and Air Wick Scented Oils.