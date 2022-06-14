June 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Local Rotaries to offer international youth exchange opportunities

Full year and summer-only programs available

By Shaw Local News Network
Sophia Muro, 10, converses with a with student from Spain Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during a fifth-grade dual language class at Coventry Elementary School in Crystal Lake. Teacher Victoria Garcia Blanco, a native of Spain, organized the exchange to connect the students with students from Colegio Sagrado Corazón de Jesús Vedruna, the school in Spain where she previously taught.

Area high school students will have the opportunity to participate in Rotary International’s fully year and summer-only youth exchange programs. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Area high school students will have the opportunity to participate in Rotary International’s full year and summer youth exchange programs.

The full year program places a student in a foreign country for the school year while the summer-only program pairs students from here and overseas to spend eight weeks together, splitting time in the two countries.

Host families are thoroughly vetted by Rotary as part of the organization’s youth protection protocols.

Costs for participation include passport costs, air travel, insurance and the costs incidental to hosting the inbound student for four weeks.

Students and parents interested in participating or hosting must indicate their interest by August 31 through participating Rotary Clubs.

To indicate interest and to determine whether your local Rotary Club is participating in Rotary’s Youth Exchange Program, contact your local High School Interact Club, local Rotary Club or email the Rotary District 6420 Long Term Youth Exchange Committee at RotaryLTYE6420@gmail.com or the Short Term Exchange Program Committee at RotarySTEP6420@gmail.com .

In Putnam County, interested students and parents can email PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.