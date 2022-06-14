Local Rotaries to offer international youth exchange opportunities

Area high school students will have the opportunity to participate in Rotary International’s full year and summer youth exchange programs.

The full year program places a student in a foreign country for the school year while the summer-only program pairs students from here and overseas to spend eight weeks together, splitting time in the two countries.

Host families are thoroughly vetted by Rotary as part of the organization’s youth protection protocols.

Costs for participation include passport costs, air travel, insurance and the costs incidental to hosting the inbound student for four weeks.

Students and parents interested in participating or hosting must indicate their interest by August 31 through participating Rotary Clubs.

To indicate interest and to determine whether your local Rotary Club is participating in Rotary’s Youth Exchange Program, contact your local High School Interact Club, local Rotary Club or email the Rotary District 6420 Long Term Youth Exchange Committee at RotaryLTYE6420@gmail.com or the Short Term Exchange Program Committee at RotarySTEP6420@gmail.com .

In Putnam County, interested students and parents can email PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.