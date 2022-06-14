Learn to make meals with SNAP benefits in La Salle library program

Families that use SNAP benefits can learn to create easy and fun meals with program-eligible grocery items during an upcoming program hosted by La Salle Public Library.

Natalie Martin, a master gardener with the University of Illinois Extension Office, will present “SNAP! Easy Meals to Make” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in a free virtual program. Martin will highlight simple meals that can be prepared using produce purchased through SNAP benefits. She will focus on family food preparation, but accommodations for single individuals will be discussed as well.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that provides nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families by assisting with food purchase at stores. The program is administered by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.