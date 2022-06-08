Farmers markets open their seasons across the Illinois Valley

The farmers market opened its season at Hegeler Park in La Salle.

Fresh-squeezed lemonade, tacos and mushrooms were available at the northwest corner of the park.

The weekly market will take place from June through September, running 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Vendors vary by week but there is a mix of produce, handmade products, soaps, lotions and candles, among other items.

Vendors can reserve a space for the season or pay $5 a week the day of the market. Set up is from 2 to 3 p.m.

Finley Costello 7, of Peru, watches Martin Cingle, owner of Lil' Mad Cafe, make lemonade shake-ups at the farmers market Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hegeler Park in La Salle. The farmers market runs every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. through September. (Scott Anderson)

Homemade desserts, such as cookies, breads and other pastries were available at the farmers market Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hegeler Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Streator

The Streator Farmers Market opened its season Saturday, June 4, 2022. It will return to the park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until October. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in June through October at City Park.

The market opened its season Saturday with about 15 vendors, including handmade items, honey and other items. During its peak season, the market draws 20 to 30 vendors, said organizer Shaun Moran.

Moran said the market is looking at setting up a punch card system to award repeat customers and some of the produce stands accept SNAP benefits.

The Streator Farmer Market is set up every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon along Park Street in City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Farmers Market begins Wednesday, June 15, reoccurring 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through September. It is set up next to the Tastee Freez, 309 E. Dakota St. Contact the Tastee Freez on Facebook to participate as a vendor.

Princeton

The Princeton’s Farmers Market is conducted 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 29 at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Once a month during the season, a 4-H kids booth will be set up with the market.

Ladd

The Village of Ladd’s Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming season.

The market is scheduled to run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays from June 13 through August or September; depending on availability. No market will be July 4 or Sept. 5.

The market will be in War Memorial Park, located at 301 S. Main Ave. For any questions or to inquire about joining as a vendor, contact Molly at 815-894-2619 or 815-541-8116.

Ottawa

A farmers market began this spring and will continue this summer at 229 “Estates” at its South Side location, 1002 1st Ave., Ottawa.

Farmers, growers, artisan foods and handcrafted items are welcome. A food vendor license is required. The market will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, call Kendra, event coordinator, at 815-324-9201 or 815-324-9120. Vendors are asked to call a day in advance to participate.

Utica

The La Salle County Historical Society’s Canal Market, 210 Clark St., Utica, runs every Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June to September, plus some Saturdays to coincide with local festivals. The market features weekly seasonal items with antiques, collectibles, homemade, handmade and home grown items. Go to lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

Mendota

Mendota’s farmers market opened its season Saturday, June 4, with spring produce, plants, jellies, baked goods, local honey and other items. It is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at 700 Main St., next to the Amtrak depot.











