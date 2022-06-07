Habitat for Humanity celebrates 1 year for ReStore in Peru

Habitat for Humanity’s Habitat ReStore on Shooting Park Road in Peru will celebrate its first anniversary of business Saturday, June 11.

The public is invited to attend the festivities. Refreshments will be served, along with storewide sales.

Habitat ReStore-Peru features discounted household goods and furnishings and home improvement supplies.

“We’re happy to be serving the Illinois Valley,” said Marty Wineinger, manager of the store. “We’ve had a great first year and we’ve really enjoyed helping our customers. So a first year celebration is our way of saying thanks.”

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Habitat ReStore-Peru’s first anniversary includes a 10-minute shopping cart dash, cornhole toss for discounts, the storewide “Hunt for the Golden Hammers,” fishbowl drawings, art show and art give-away, duck giveaways, prize drawings, a 50-50 drawing, face painting, snacks and food trucks. Steve Sharp will be on hand to provide live musical entertainment.

The first-year anniversary celebration also will feature a friendly dunk tank baseball pitching competition — coaches and players from the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and the Illinois Valley Community College baseball teams will be on the hotseat for opposing pitchers to dunk.

The celebration kicks off Habitat ReStore-Peru raffles during the month of June. Habitat Restore-Peru will raffle a new, stainless steel, French door Samsung refrigerator contributed by Ottawa Warehouse Bargains, and a new Genesis bicycle. Tickets for the raffles will be available at the Habitat ReStore-Peru this Saturday, with the winner announced at the month’s end. All proceeds go toward Habitat for Humanity’s next house build.

Event sponsors include Lou’s LaGrotto, the Peoria Chiefs, Rental Pros 2, Debo Ace Hardware, Myrtles Café and Pie, LKCS, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Sheet Wise Printing and Spring Creek Golf Course.

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties works to provide affordable housing for qualified families in the three-county region. Habitat ReStore-Peru proceeds fuel the Habitat mission, providing a funding source for our local home builds and repairs. For more information about Habitat ReStore-Peru, go to https://habitatrestore-peru.org/ or the store’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ourhabitatrestore/.



