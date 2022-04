Mendota Museum and Historical Society member Jim Mathesius presents Union Depot Railroad Museum President Allen Russel with the keys to the JD lawn tractor that will be used to power the Union Depot kiddie train for the Mendota Railroad Crossing Day and Country Fair on June 18.

The lawn tractor will have a constructed cover to look like a steam locomotive and will pull eight kiddie cars in the train. The cars are almost complete and Union Depot volunteers will begin building the locomotive.