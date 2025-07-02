Former convent, resale shop torn down in Peru

The former convent home is borded up just north of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at the intersection of 7th and Plum Streets in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Two properties were recently demolished near the OSF Healthcare campus in Peru.

A brick home on West Street between 6th and 7th streets was recently razed and the former Underseller Resale Shop, 1330 7th St., was also torn down last week. The building was initially used as the St. Mary Catholic Parish convent and later as a resale shop.

The demos will expand parking for employees, said Paul Arco, media relations coordinator for OSF Healthcare.

OSF has no plans for St. Mary’s Church or its rectory at this time, he said.

About 20 years ago, properties attached to St. Mary’s, including the school, were all sold to what was then Illinois Valley Community Hospital. St. Mary’s held its last mass in August 2024, ending a 157-year run.