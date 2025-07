FYA (For You All), a La Salle tavern, held a June 28 fundraiser that yielded $1,700 plus 146 pounds of non-perishable foods for the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Pictured at the July 2, 2025, check passing are (from left) Katie Orsini, co-manager of FYA; Mary Jo Credi, executive director of the food pantry; and Ricky Parsons, co-manager at FYA. (Tom Collins)