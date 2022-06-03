Vacation Bible School: Cathletics will be held July 11-15 in Granville

Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Granville invites local youth to this summer’s Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is Cathletics, where they will train in Olympic-style to be champions for Christ.

Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from Monday, July 11 through Friday July, 15 at 311 Hennepin St. in Granville.

Throughout the event, the group will be training through games and skits, discussions and songs while keeping the energy and creativity levels high with snacks and take-home crafts.

Cathletics is geared towards children up to fifth grade and ages 4 through 11. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by June 15th.

Registration forms can be found in the entries at both Sacred Heart, Granville and St. Patrick’s, Hennepin or online at www.shgsph.org. Return registration forms in the collection basket at mass or mail them to Sacred Heart Parish, PO Box 217, Granville, IL 61326.