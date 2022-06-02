Hegeler Carus Mansion summer concerts begin Friday

The historic Hegeler Carus Mansion at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle will once again serve as the backdrop to a summer concert series.

Concerts begin Friday, June 3, with the performance of Valley Katz, a classic rock group.

The grounds will open at 6 p.m. for all shows this summer, with concerts beginning at 6:30.

The cost is $5 per person with admission taken at the gate. Food and drink is allowed, and guests should bring a chair or blanket. No smoking, vaping, candles, or tiki torches will be allowed.

Most concerts will have food vendors available. Rodeo Taco will be Friday’s vendor.

Here is the lineup of rest of the 2022 summer concert lineup, there is no concert July 1:

June 10: Moementum Band (60s and 70s rock)

June 17: Three Day Weekend (Rock)

June 24: Steve Sharp Band (Jimmy Buffet, acoustic guitar)

July 8: Cody Calkins (country)

July 15: Steve N’ Steve (classic rock)

July 22: Crossroads (blues)

July 29: Long Ladder Home (classic and modern rock)

Aug. 5: Silver Strings (bluegrass, country)

Aug. 12: Ray’s Rockets (rock and roll, 50s through 80s)

Aug. 19: Written Warning (rock and roll classics, funky blues)

Aug. 26: Big Uproar (American rock)



