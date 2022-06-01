Eyes on Enterprise: Longtime Peru shop moving to Utica

Western Factory Outlet is moving from 1320 38th St., Peru, to 130 Mill St., Utica.

The western boots and apparel shop is moving over the next few weeks. The phone number is 815-224-2668 and will remain the same after the move. Customers are encouraged to call to check the status of their move, an order status or other questions.

A marijuana dispensary is planned for 1320 E. 38th St., the former Jimmy John’s and Western Factory Outlet’s neighbor in Peru. A remodeling of the interior and exterior of the building is planned, as well as repaving the parking lot.

Kana Grove received approval from Peru's City Council to operate at the former Jimmy John's site. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)



