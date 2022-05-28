Hennepin resident taken to local hospital for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

A resident of a Hennepin apartment was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Friday from unattended cooking.

A neighbor alerted the occupant of the fire and assisted them to safety, the Granville Hennepin Fire Protection District said.

The Granville Hennepin Fire Protection District responded at 4:47 p.m. Friday to a multi-apartment building at 518 E. Market St.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire and extinguished the fire. The affected unit had heavy fire and smoke damage and a basement apartment was damaged from water used to extinguish the fire.

Responding units included Hennepin Fire, Granville Fire, Standard Fire, Bureau Fire, Putnam County EMS, Princeton Fire Ambulance, Oglesby Ambulance and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Dispatch assisted in the response.