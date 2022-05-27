Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution receive 16 awards

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received 16 awards from the Illinois State Organization.

The state conference April 21-24 was attended by delegates, Chapter Regent Sharon Bittner and Chapter Recording Secretary Nancy Gillfillan.

The local chapter was honored with four large certificates and 12 smaller certificates determined by state committee chairs. The large certificates represent a first, second, or third place honor among the 103 DAR chapters in Illinois.

Large certificates were received for Outstanding Constitutional Week participation and Most News Articles, Outstanding Achievement in American History, Outstanding American Flag Activity and Excellent Activities in Promoting Literacy.

Member Elise Bittner received a personal certificate for winning first place in the Illinois Constitution Week poster contest. Her poster has advanced to the next level of judging. The chapter also received an award for first place in the Illinois Constitution Week Scrapbook Contest.

Smaller certificates generally represent being awarded fourth place through 13th place honors among Illinois chapters.

The chapter received an award for American Heritage for a variety of activities and another for American History, specifically for chapter reports on the wives of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

From the Illinois Americanism Chair, the chapter was noted for honoring Jim Thornton for the Henry Flag Walk. The chapter also was given a certificate from the Children of the American Revolution Chair for supporting the C.A.R. state president and supporting her project, Lemons of Love for juvenile cancer.

Commemorative Events earned an award for Outstanding Work and the IL DAR Good Citizens chair noted the service of chapter chair, Diana Williamson, for her 2021 COVID-time visit to each school to present awards to selected high school good citizens.

National Defense and Women’s issues each won an award for chapter reports, P.R. and Media also won with 69 articles showcasing DAR initiatives. The chapter was honored with a certificate for reaching Level One points in Chapter Achievement Activities.

During the event, the chapter received notice from the National Society it had achieved the Bronze Level “American Spirit” magazine award. The results were based on the percentage of subscribers relative to the chapter’s membership count.

The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter was proud to have fostered the National Society’s goals of education, patriotism and historic preservation.