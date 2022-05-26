Swimming season begins Memorial Day weekend in the Illinois Valley

With low temperatures in the 50s this week, it has been hard to think about swimming, however, warmer weather is expected by the weekend, just in time for several municipal pool openings.

According to AccuWeather, Sunday is expected to reach a high temperature of 86 degrees with a partly sunny forecast. Monday is predicted to be even hotter with high temperatures in the 90s and partial sunshine expected.

The Oglesby pool is expected to open Memorial Day weekend. (Scott Anderson)

Veterans Memorial Pool, 855 McArthur Road, in La Salle is planning on opening Friday. The Toluca municipal pool, 124 W. Third St., is expected to open Saturday.

Additionally, the swimming pool at Alexander Park in Princeton is slated to open Monday.

Ottawa’s Riordan Pool will be torn down and reconstructed over the summer, meaning it will not be in operation. The Ottawa City Council agreed with the Marseilles park board to allow Ottawa residents to utilize the Marseilles pool at 555 Commercial St. with the same amenities.

Ottawa will be providing pool supervisors Tuesdays through Fridays, from June 13 to July 29, 9 a.m. to noon and then from 1 to 4 p.m., in exchange for allowing Ottawa residents 14 years and younger who are part of the city’s recreation program to swim free every Monday, from June 13 to July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marseilles swimming pool will be hosting a pool party 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to kick off its season. Oglesby’s municipal pool, 55 Pool Dr., also is expected to open Memorial Day weekend.

Spring Valley and Mendota swimming pools have not announced opening dates as of yet. Managers of the Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool at Kirby Park in Spring Valley are asking any interested in lifeguarding that has certification to pick up applications at City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.

Jimmy Ladgenski, 5, and his brother Kypton, 11, both of Spring Valley, run through a tunnel of water in July 28, 2021, at the Splash Pad in Peru. The splash pad at Washington Park is expected to open Saturday, May 28. (Scott Anderson)

Not only will municipal swimming pools be kicking off their summer season this weekend, splash pads in Peru and Streator are expected to be turned on for patrons. Opening day for the Washington Park splash pads in Peru is Saturday. Paul’s Pad in Streator’s City Park is expected to be turned on during the weekend to coincide with Park Fest.

Streator city staff tested the water Tuesday, May 24, at Paul's Pad in City Park. The splash pad is expected to be turned on during Memorial Day weekend to coincide with Park Fest. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)







