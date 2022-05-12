One injured after lighting strike causes house fire in Dalzell

A fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 224 Scott St. in Dalzell. Officials believe the fire was started by a lighting strike that struck the home.

Dalzell Fire Chief Nick Croissant said it is initially believed the lighting struck the home in three spots.

Croissant also said there was one injury in the incident that was not related to the fire. He said the injury occurred after an individual made contact with an electronic device within the home.

The injured individual was transported by Peru Ambulance to a medical facility.

The fire also is believed to have started near the home’s dryer and was quickly put out within the first few minutes.

The Dalzell Fire Station and Village Office has taken in the displaced family following the event as a further investigation will occur.