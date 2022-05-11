Voluntary Action Center will host drive-thru taco fundraiser in La Salle

Voluntary Action Center will host a drive-thru taco night fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 1840 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle to support Meals on Wheels in La Salle Putnam and Bureau counties.

Each meal costs $9, and includes three tacos with beans, meat, lettuce and cheese, hot sauce, sour cream and a side dish of salsa and chips. Baked sale items also are for sale separately. Cookies are $6 per dozen, with these options available: M&M, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, Macadamia nut and chocolate chip. Pies are $8 each with your choice of apple, strawberry rhubarb, cherry and peach. Other baked items available include banana nut bread for $2 and apple cheery turnovers at two for $2.

There are 50/50 raffle tickets available at the Meals on Wheels office at 1840 St. Vincent Ave., La Salle, now through the taco night fundraiser. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn the following morning, with the winner to be notified by 9 a.m. Friday May 20.

VAC provides meals regularly for more than 1,000 seniors, helping them to continue to live independently in their own homes. In addition to providing a nutritious hot meal, and additional cold meals and emergency shelf stable meal options, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers provide regular well-being checks and provide a friendly hello to our isolated seniors and disabled individuals.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit https://vacdk.com/lasalle-meals/ or call 815-883-3630.