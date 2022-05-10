Peru finalizes scholarships to IVCC from video gambling revenue

When video gamblers put money into one of the 183 terminals in Peru, a portion of the city’s share of the revenue will be going toward college scholarships for residents.

In 2021, 194 machines in 35 different establishments produced a net income of $7,512,371. Of that income, the city received a share of $375,618.

The Peru City Council voted unanimously Monday to allot $10,000 per year toward college scholarships for residents of all ages, not just college-aged students, to attend Illinois Valley Community College.

In the first year of the program, five students would be awarded $1,000 apiece for the school year, which would be $500 per semester. Then in the second year, five more students would be awarded $1,000 apiece and the previous five students would continue to receive $1,000 for the school year until they complete the two-year term.

“Peru is opportunity,” said Alderman Mike Sapienza, who coordinated the scholarships with IVCC. “We’re doing this to better our city and help residents.”

Sapienza said previously that IVCC would choose the students who receive the scholarships.

Mayor Ken Kolowski commended Sapienza for his work with IVCC in coordinating the scholarships, to which, Sapienza credited Kolowski with the idea. Sapienza was outspoken about spending marijuana sales tax revenue toward education, with the Kana Grove marijuana dispensary set to open in the city’s Route 251 business district in about a year. Other aldermen have suggested the city look into using the marijuana sales tax revenue for drug treatment and rehabilitation.







