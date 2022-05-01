Valley Health Regional Services in Peru celebrates lab professionals week

The staff at Valley Regional Health Services in Peru joined laboratory professionals around the country in celebrating National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week.

This is the 45th year this has been celebrated in the United States to recognize the behind the scenes laboratory professionals who are a vital part of the healthcare team. More than 70% of patient diagnoses are based on the results of clinical laboratory testing. While the work of laboratorians has been highlighted during the pandemic, these dedicated, and sometimes unsung heroes, consistently work behind the scenes to provide high quality laboratory testing as a vital part of healthcare.

Valley Regional Health Services, located at Valley Regional Cancer Center in Peru, serves primarily patients with hematologic and oncologic diagnoses. VRHS also provides diagnostic imaging for these patients. The staff works closely with the McKesson US Oncology Radiation Oncology practice, and also with the Illinois Cancer Care Medical Oncology practice, both of which are located in the same building.

For 2022, the VRHS staff participated in a number of team building activities, using this year’s theme of “Back to the Future.” Each day a scavenger hunt was conducted for an item from the movie, and the first staff person to locate the item received a gift card. Patients were provided logo pens and post-it notes, and staff celebrated with a special meal, a potluck day and an ice cream sundae event.

Valley Regional Health Services is a member of the St. Margaret’s Health network. VRHS is accredited by the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation, which holds ISO 9001 certification. COLA has deemed status with the United States Central Management Agency, and inspects and accredits clinical laboratories across the United States, in order to maintain high quality laboratory testing, in compliance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act.







