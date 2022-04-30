Work on Utica roundabout begins Monday, May 2

The project to construct a roundabout at Route 178 and U.S. 6 in Utica will begin Monday, May 2.

The signalized intersection will be converted into a roundabout. All lanes will remain open during construction controlled by temporary traffic signals. Traffic may be reduced to one lane control when workers are present. The $2.4 million project is scheduled to be completed by fall.

Motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. The intersection is a prime gateway to Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. Be prepared to slow down and stop. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use alternative routes. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.