Spirit Halloween to open in new location

Spirit Halloween will reopen again this summer, but in a different location.

The Halloween costume store will open in the location between Dollar Tree and Ashley Outlet in Peru. The site was formerly Goodwill before it moved to a new location.

In past years, the store has opened in the former JCPenney in the Peru Mall. The store typically opens in mid-August.

