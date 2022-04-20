Double trouble: Expect delays in Utica as work begins on two projects

Get ready for pylons, signs and flags in Utica and Oglesby. The area around the state parks has not one but two big construction jobs starting by month’s end.

Construction of the roundabout at U.S. 6 and Route 178 is scheduled to begin May 1, but Utica officials have been advised the work could begin this week. If weather permits, workers will get cracking.

Tuesday, Springfield disclosed another project to begin May 1. The dells entrance into Matthiessen State Park and the dells parking area will be closed for about 90 days, again weather-dependent. The Matthiessen project was disclosed in a state police advisory warning motorists against illegal parking around the state parks.

Utica Police Chief Rod Damron said he’s urging Utica residents to be patient, use caution and expect periodic delays as both projects commence. Damron said he further recommends motorists identify alternate routes around the four corners.

“They’ve done a lot of prep work for this so I would think hopefully once we get going it will move along quickly,” Damron said.

Traffic flows through the intersection of Route 178 and U.S. 6 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Utica. Soon, this intersection will undergo construction work. Traffic controls will include temporary stop lights with sensors and timing mechanisms. It is highly recommended the public utilize alternate routes, such as Route 71 via Ottawa to Oglesby. Simultaneously, Matthiessen State Park is closing the Dells location beginning May 1. (Scott Anderson)

Area residents had less notice about the Matthiessen project, though Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reached out last month to he and Oglesby’s fire chief about emergency access.

Brown said IDNR cleared paths for both fire companies to enter the parks using all-terrain vehicles in case first-responders are needed for a fall or swimmer in distress.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to deal with that problem,” Brown said, “but at least there are some plans in place.”

Managing traffic will be a more complex affair, with motorists expected to bypass Route 178. Damron reminded motorists the speed limit on Richard Hallett Road (the Utica shortcut) is now 30 mph and trucks are not permitted on Utica’s portion of the road. (La Salle is mulling over truck restrictions on its portion).

Route 71 is likely to be used as a bypass, as well, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Oglesby.

“We’ll be vigilant on the traffic and we will invite people to stop in Oglesby,” said Mayor Dom Rivara. “We will assist travelers any way we can.”

Alvin Harper, complex superintendent for Starved Rock and Matthiessen, said the May 1 start wasn’t firm until recently.

“The road into Matthiessen, as everyone in this region knows, has been in pretty bad shape for a while,” Harper said, “and to do those major improvements they’re going to have to close the whole road.”

Harper noted while the dells entrance is closed the dells canyon area will be open and accessible from the river area parking, albeit by a hike of 1 to 1½ miles. Signs will be posted directing visitors accordingly.

While a few trails that lead directly to the dells parking lot will be closed, Harper said, “The majority of the trail system still will be available.”

(The equestrian campground also will be available and the sunflower field remains accessible via the river entrance.)

Construction will extend at least until the end of July, which is likely to divert many would-be Matthiessen visitors (there were 172,155 during the same span last year) into Starved Rock State Park. Whether Starved Rock can absorb the overflow remains to be seen, though attendance has retreated since the record-smashing summer of 2020.

Construction cones and signs are in place Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to close Matthiessen State Park's Dells Area entrance. On Sunday, May 1, The Dells entrance and parking area will be closed for repairs. Visitors to the parks should be aware of areas marked as “No Parking Tow-Away” zones and are advised parking regulations in those areas will be strictly enforced. (Scott Anderson)

Meanwhile, state police are warning park visitors not to get creative with their parking or risk getting ticketed (fine: $164) or towed (recovery fee: about $300).

The two parks draw a combined 3 million visitors and this has resulted in vehicles being parked in “No Parking Tow-Away” zones located along Routes 178 and 71 adjacent to the parks.

“The problem is so pervasive it has become a safety issue to pedestrians and motorists,” state police said in the Tuesday press release. “The illegal parking has also made it difficult for first responders to access the area in emergency situations.”

State police warn motorists to abide by “No Parking Tow-Away” zones, which will be strictly enforced. Additionally, parking is prohibited upon any bridge or other elevated structure, or within 30 feet upon the approach to any stop sign, yield sign, or traffic control signal located at the side of the roadway.

Matthiessen State Park won't be closed this summer — the river area still is accessible — but starting May 1 the dells entrance and parking area will be closed for repairs expected to take 90 days. Motorists already dealing with construction at the roundabout at U.S. 6 and Route 178 are further advised to watch for traffic disruptions resulting from the Matthiessen work. (Scott Anderson)