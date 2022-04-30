Interstate 80 bridges west of Princeton in Bureau County will be replaced

Work will begin Monday, May 2, to replace the Interstate 80 bridges that crosses Maple Grove Creek in Bureau County.

The bridges are located about six miles west of Route 26.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the $2.5 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Be prepared to slow down or stop. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use an alternative route. Drivers should pay attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, said the Illinois Department of Transportation.