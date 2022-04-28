Peru will vote on development agreement involving ‘new manufacturer’

A little more than a week after setting up a tax increment financing district for “a new manufacturer,” the Peru City Council has called a special meeting 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, to vote on a sales and pre-development agreement between the city and the developer.

The agenda lists the city’s agreement will be between Building Materials Manufacturing Corporation, a Delaware company. The city has said not made any announcements about the developer, saying it will reveal who it is at a future meeting.

The company has said development 142 acres of recently-annexed land along Interstate 80, west of Plank Road, could not happen without the establishment of a TIF district, which was set into motion last week. The TIF district will be a mechanism for the city to recoup costs on land acquisition, roadways, water and sewer.

Within a TIF, property taxes are frozen and the amount that would be collected from improvements made to the property are utilized for its development.

The city plans to have a TIF district established by the end of June, so the company can break ground shortly after July 4. A public hearing will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, to establish the TIF, then the council is expected to finalize it at its Monday, June 20, meeting.



