The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue & 24th streets.

The party will discuss the upcoming primary and support for candidates running for office. Nick Roberson, recently hired Democratic Party of Illinois Regional Political Organizer for Northwestern Illinois, may be a guest at the meeting. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW. All Democrats are welcome.