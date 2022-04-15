IVCC will purchase 350 desktop computers, 80 faculty laptops, 160 hub monitors with relief funds

The Illinois Valley Community College board approved large scale IT purchases Thursday that will be financed by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

As part of a four-year “technology refresh schedule,” IVCC will purchase 350 desktop computers with 24-inch monitors, 80 faculty laptops and 160 Hub Monitors for an estimated $453,000.

Going forward, IVCC will replace 25% of its computers and AV equipment annually, said interim IT director Jim Carlson.

IT is also creating seven-year plans to upgrade network and WIFI systems.

“I realize this is an enormous commitment and I applaud the administration and board for making this bold decision,” Carlson said. “The future of technology at IVCC is exciting – but we have a significant amount of work to do.”

In other action, the board approved:

Participation in the Illinois School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus, a fixed-income investment program that aligns with state statutes.

A $446,785 bid of Advanced Asphalt of Princeton for parking lot upgrades expected to begin in May.

Purchase of a $65,052 FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometer) and HPLC (High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography) system from Shimadzu Scientific Instruments of West Chicago. The FTIR is used by organic chemistry and forensic science students to determine the chemical structures of compounds. The HPLC will be used in cannabis certificate courses to identify extracts from hemp and cannabis to ensure products meet legal requirements. The purchases are covered by HEERF.

Purchase of the Strada Collaborative including Credit Predictor Pro for $96,000 (also HEERF-funded). The partnership with Strada will enhance retention and completion rates for adults.

Garrick Whitehead was hired as computer networking and information technology instructor. Whitehead has eight years teaching experience and 20 years of industry experience.

IVCC Director of Human Resources Leslie Hofer will retire Aug. 31 after five years.

Reimbursement of $93.60 in travel expenses to trustee Jane Goetz for attending ICCTA meetings March 11 and 12.

Closed session meeting minutes from March 10.

Trustees learned: