Easter egg hunts set in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall counties

Easter will be celebrated Sunday, April 17, this spring.

In the weekends leading up to the Christian holiday, there will be egg hunts, Easter bunny visits and other activities planned throughout La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties.

Olivia Witalka works to fill her Easter bag with eggs during the 2021 hunt at Knudson Park in Marseilles. (Tom Sistak)

Cornell

The Cornell Lions Clubs will host its annual Easter egg hunt 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Cornell South Park. There will be candy, cookies and prizes.

DePue

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the DePue gym.

Dixon

Turning Point CITI Church and 104.3 Life Point Radio will host an Eggstreme Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at 944 Stony Point Rd. Early attendance, beginning at 11:30, is encouraged. At 1p.m. over 3,500 candy filled eggs will be dropped from a helicopter. For this free event pre-registration is required at www.tpointchurch.net/events as lanes will be set up for different age groups.

Granville

The city’s annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Hopkins Park ball diamond. It is hosted by the Putnam County Community Church.

Hennepin

Hennepin Park District’s free Easter egg hunt will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the facilities lawn. Each egg will have an Easter treat. Children ages 0 to 3 will hunt at 10 a.m. while ages 4 through first graders will hunt on the north lawn at 10:30 a.m. Second through fifth graders will hunt on the south lawn beginning at 11 a.m. The Easter bunny will be present to take photos.

Henry

The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Henry Character Counts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Central Park.

Millington

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled rain or shine 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Methodist Church, 200 S. Orleans St. All ages of children are welcome to participate. Call Karen Zink at 815-217-1037 with any questions.

Ottawa

More than 300 children from across the region are anticipated to participate in a free Easter egg hunt with roughly 5,000 eggs at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 17, on the south lawn at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road. Following the hunt, the Easter bunny will be available for photos just before he grabs a parachute for a skydive at noon. For more information on this event, call Skydive Chicago at 815-433-0000 or email info@skydivechicago.com

Princeton

A free Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

A free Easter egg hunt is set 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, with egg hunters meeting at the Allen building at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. There will be four age divisions, 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 30 N. Sixth St., for ages 0 through 5.

Seneca

An Easter egg hunt, including basket and prize raffles, candy, yard games and other activities, will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Crotty Park. Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. Sugar Mama’s Mini Donuts food truck will be at the park from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Free photos with the Easter bunny will be provided by AnnaRose Photography. Free popcorn and coffee will be provided by Freedom Baptist Church, which is co-organizing the event with the Seneca Park Board. Pre-register by Tuesday, April 12, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seneca-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-288310393147?fbclid=IwAR0AnJee-qK06MHNTvn_-xgCZiDYB8UWaBV9LPNoTTWa45P_c4bdbJXDjQQ

A teen egg hunt is scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Teenagers 9-17 years old can participate in a library wide egg hunt with games and prizes, then decorate cookies with Cindy Armstrong from Baking Spirits Bright. Call 815-357-6566 to register by Wednesday, April 13, to reserve your spot.

Serena

An Easter egg hunt will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Serena United Methodist Church, 2259 U.S. 52. All ages of children are welcome to participate. Call Karen Zink at 815-217-1037 with any questions.

Sheffield

The annual Lions Club Easter egg hunt will be at 1pm Saturday, April 16, at the Sheffield Homecoming Park. Special prizes will be given to those who find the golden egg.

The Sheffield Easter egg hunt will also be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at West Park. The categories for the hunt will be 0-3, 4-5, first-second grades and third-fourth grades. The Easter bunny will be in attendance and the golden egg winners in each group will receive a special prize.

Children collect Easter eggs at the 2021 Easter egg hunt at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Streator

An Easter egg hunt with 750 eggs per time slot is scheduled 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Bizzy Bee, 201 E. 12th St. Cost is $20 per child, or $30 per family. There will be prizes, candy, snacks, drinks, free pictures with the Easter bunny, and other items. There also will be playtime in the playroom with bounce houses. Go to www.bizzybeealc.com for more information.

Utica

The Utica Fire Protection District will host its annual Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Carey Memorial Park. Age groups are toddler, pre-school, kindergarten, first, second and third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

Wenona

The Women of Wenona are hosting a free Easter egg hunt with sign up set for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Wenona City Park. At 10 a.m., door prizes will be drawn and the cutest cottontail will be announced. Ages 0-3 will hunt at 10:15 a.m.; 4-6 at 10:20 a.m.; 7-10 at 10:25 a.m. If there is rain, the hunt will be conducted at Fieldcrest Middle School gym.

Children dash to collect Easter eggs during La Salle's 2021 Easter Egg Hunt. (Brent Bader)

If there is an Easter egg hunt hosted by a community or non-profit organization in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston or Marshall counties not listed that you want us to know about, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com and we will update the list online.