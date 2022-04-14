Henry student’s art selected honorable mention in Rep. LaHood’s Congressional art contest

Henry-Senachwine High School student Zoe Idhe received honorable mention in U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s (R-Dunlap) 2022 Congressional art competition.

Idhe’s work “Falling” will be displayed in LaHood’s Peoria office.

Isha Gollapundi, of Normal Community High School, whose piece “Golden Repair,” was selected as LaHood’s winner and will be displayed in the halls of the nation’s Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

There were 142 entries from 12 schools throughout LaHood’s 18th Congressional District, which includes all of Marshall and Woodford counties among several others in central Illinois.

The competition was hosted at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, Participants were judged anonymously by a select, volunteer panel and award winners determined by a cumulative vote. The artwork will be displayed at the Peoria Riverfront Museum through April 30 for free viewing.

Other winners included: second place “Experimental Imagination” by Laura Pokarney, Washington; second place “A Word Memorial” by Ally Unruh, Dunlap; honorable mention “Blue Eyes” by Isabella Turner, Chillicothe IVC; honorable mention “The Spotted Cow” by Alize Welker, Peoria Notre Dame and “Hands” by Michael Meinert, Metamora.