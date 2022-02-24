Final week to participate in Peoria to Chicago rail survey

This week is the final week to take the passenger rail service survey regarding a potential Peoria to Chicago passenger train.

The city of Peoria is conducting a feasibility study with the Illinois Department of Transportation for a passenger train to run from Peoria to Chicago, with possible stops in Ottawa and La Salle-Peru.

Those wishing to take a survey on the project can do so at https://s.surveyplanet.com/egj49vjq

Peoria is the largest metropolitan area in Illinois without a public rail system and its city officials have said there’s more money available for a rail project than ever because of the passage of the national infrastructure bill. City officials are planning to speak with Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration to make the city’s case.