Utica Fire Protection District will host an open house and ice cream social to celebrate the district’s 75th anniversary 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Utica fire station, 2945 Route 178.

The free event includes fire truck rides, demonstrations and items for public display.

Refreshments will be served. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. to supporters and members of the community who assisted firefighters in emergency situations.