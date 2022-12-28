Putnam County High School announces 5 2023 Illinois State Scholars

Putnam County High School has announced its five 2023 Illinois State Scholars in seniors Kaitlyn Brannon, Gracie Ciucci, Nicholas Currie, Lauren Faletti and Mayra Macias.

State Scholars are selected based on SAT score and overall GPA at the end of junior year by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. Selection to this honor places these students among the top 10% of seniors in the state.

Brannon is the daughter of Andrea and Sean Brannon, of Granville. She plans to attend Loyola University – Chicago after graduation and pursue a degree in forensic science.

Ciucci is the daughter of Mandy and Richard Burash, of Hennepin, and the late Eric Ciucci. She plans to attend college to study ministry and receive a certificate in suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

Currie is the son of Scott and Gretchen Currie, of Mark. He plans to continue his education at Missouri University of Science and Technology after graduation and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Faletti is the daughter of Steven and Melissa Faletti, of Mark. She plans to continue her education at an undecided university after graduation but knows she will be pursuing a degree in psychology.

Macias is the daughter of Jose and Obdulia, of Granville. She plans to attend a still undecided university after graduation and pursue a degree in biology.