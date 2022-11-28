Putnam County School District announces December menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for December.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk
Friday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, sherbet cup and milk
Monday, Dec. 5
Breakfast: Donut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, corn, fruit, rice krispie treat and milk
Thursday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Friday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Monday, Dec. 12
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, pickles, green beans, fruit, gogurt and milk
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk
Friday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, pretzel breadstick with cheese dip, corn, fruit and milk
Monday, Dec. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, pudding and milk
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Winter break begins