November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Putnam County School District announces December menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
Brea Schorn, a student at Putnam County High School, participates in the new induction of National Honor Society members as a current member.

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for October. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for December.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk

Friday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, sherbet cup and milk

Monday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, corn, fruit, rice krispie treat and milk

Thursday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Monday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, pickles, green beans, fruit, gogurt and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, pretzel breadstick with cheese dip, corn, fruit and milk

Monday, Dec. 19

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, pudding and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Winter break begins