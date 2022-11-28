Putnam County School District announces December menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for December.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk

Friday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, sherbet cup and milk

Monday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, brownie and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, frozen desert and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, corn, fruit, rice krispie treat and milk

Thursday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Poptart or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Monday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, pickles, green beans, fruit, gogurt and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk

Friday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, pretzel breadstick with cheese dip, corn, fruit and milk

Monday, Dec. 19

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, pudding and milk

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Winter break begins