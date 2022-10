Putnam County Junior High will host its Veterans Day Assembly at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at 13183 N 350th Ave in McNabb.

All Veterans, current serving members and their families are invited to attend. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided in the cafeteria at 1:30 p.m.

The assembly will start at 2 p.m. where the PCJH band and chorus will perform. The school extends the invite to all Veterans and their families in the area that would like to attend.