September 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

AARP Driver Safety Program to be held on IVCC campuses starting Sept. 19

Course designed for those age 50 or older

By Shaw Local News Network

An AARP Driver Safety Program will be held at IVCC campuses starting on Sept. 19. This program is designed to be a refresher course for drivers age 50 and older to help retain their driving competency and skills.

An AARP Driver Safety Program will be held at IVCC campuses starting on Sept. 19. This program is designed to be a refresher course for drivers age 50 and older to help retain their driving competency and skills.

The courses will be held at the following times and dates:

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the IVCC Oglesby Campus at the Truck Driver Center

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 22 at the IVCC Ottawa Campus at 321 West Main Street, room 101.

Registration both locations can be completed by calling 815-224-0427. Fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-AARP members.

A completion of the two day course will result in a certificate for possible insurance discount.