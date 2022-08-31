August 31, 2022
Putnam County School District announces September menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network

Putnam County School District has announced the breakfast and lunch menus for the month of September. (PCR photo)

Putnam County School District has announced the breakfast and lunch menus for the month of September. The menu is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, corn, breadsticks, peaches and milk

Friday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pizza bites, salad, mixed fruit, sherbet and milk

Monday, Sept. 5 - No School (Labor Day)

Breakfast: None

Lunch: None

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: fish sandwich or corn dog, corn, corn ships, orange and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 7 - 2 p.m. dismissal

Breakfast: cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, pineapple and milk

Thursday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: breakfast slider or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: grilled ham and cheese sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, grapes and milk

Friday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: donut, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Monday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pizza, green beans, apple crisp, juice and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, cheesy potatoes, peaches and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cooks’ Choice

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, pears, frozen dessert and milk

Friday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fresh fruit, jello cake and milk

Monday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken nuggets, corn, peaches, fudge bar and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 21 - 2 p.m. dismissal

Breakfast: bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit juice and milk

Lunch: cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, mandarin oranges, ice cream cup and milk

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: sausage and toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: french bread pizza, salad, tropical fruit, pudding and milk

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: cereal bar or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: sub sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fresh fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: pig in a blanket or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch:pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, tropical fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, grapes and milk

Thursday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: breakfast warp or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: french toast, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Friday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: grilled cheese, green beans, fresh fruit, cookie and milk