Putnam County School District announces September menus

Putnam County School District has announced the breakfast and lunch menus for the month of September. The menu is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 1
Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, corn, breadsticks, peaches and milk
Friday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: pizza bites, salad, mixed fruit, sherbet and milk
Monday, Sept. 5 - No School (Labor Day)
Breakfast: None
Lunch: None
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Breakfast: biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: fish sandwich or corn dog, corn, corn ships, orange and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 7 - 2 p.m. dismissal
Breakfast: cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, pineapple and milk
Thursday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: breakfast slider or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: grilled ham and cheese sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, grapes and milk
Friday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: donut, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Monday, Sept. 12
Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: pizza, green beans, apple crisp, juice and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, cheesy potatoes, peaches and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cooks’ Choice
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, pears, frozen dessert and milk
Friday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fresh fruit, jello cake and milk
Monday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: chicken nuggets, corn, peaches, fudge bar and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 21 - 2 p.m. dismissal
Breakfast: bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit juice and milk
Lunch: cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, mandarin oranges, ice cream cup and milk
Thursday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: sausage and toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: french bread pizza, salad, tropical fruit, pudding and milk
Friday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: cereal bar or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: sub sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fresh fruit and milk
Monday, Sept. 26
Breakfast: pig in a blanket or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch:pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, tropical fruit, sherbet and milk
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Breakfast: breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, grapes and milk
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: breakfast warp or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: french toast, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk
Friday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: grilled cheese, green beans, fresh fruit, cookie and milk