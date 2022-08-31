Putnam County School District announces September menus

Putnam County School District has announced the breakfast and lunch menus for the month of September. The menu is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 1

Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, corn, breadsticks, peaches and milk

Friday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pizza bites, salad, mixed fruit, sherbet and milk

Monday, Sept. 5 - No School (Labor Day)

Breakfast: None

Lunch: None

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: biscuit and gravy or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: fish sandwich or corn dog, corn, corn ships, orange and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 7 - 2 p.m. dismissal

Breakfast: cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, pineapple and milk

Thursday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: breakfast slider or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: grilled ham and cheese sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, cottage cheese, grapes and milk

Friday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: donut, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Monday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: pizza, green beans, apple crisp, juice and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, cheesy potatoes, peaches and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cooks’ Choice

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, pears, frozen dessert and milk

Friday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fresh fruit, jello cake and milk

Monday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken nuggets, corn, peaches, fudge bar and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 21 - 2 p.m. dismissal

Breakfast: bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit juice and milk

Lunch: cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, green beans, mandarin oranges, ice cream cup and milk

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: sausage and toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: french bread pizza, salad, tropical fruit, pudding and milk

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: cereal bar or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: sub sandwich, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fresh fruit and milk

Monday, Sept. 26

Breakfast: pig in a blanket or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch:pork fritter on bun, vegetable medley, tropical fruit, sherbet and milk

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Breakfast: breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: chicken strips, corn, pears, brownie and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: french toast with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: corn dog, baked beans, cottage cheese, grapes and milk

Thursday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: breakfast warp or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: french toast, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk

Friday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: grilled cheese, green beans, fresh fruit, cookie and milk