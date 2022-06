IVCC medical assistant application period reopens

Illinois Valley Community College’s Medical Assistant program’s fall application period has re-opened, program coordinator Kaity Ritter announced. Students have until July 22 to apply for classes beginning Aug. 15.

The four-semester, 29.5 credit hour program began in January 2020. Medical assistants perform a combination of administrative and clinical tasks such as initial patient assessment, physical exams, medical histories, collection and processing of samples and patient prep, among other duties.

Contact Ritter at 815-224-0274 or Kaity_ritter@ivcc.edu. To register, call Records at 815-224-0447.