IVCC offers automotive air conditioning course

The Automotive Technology department at Illinois Valley Community College will offer day and evening sections of Automotive Air Conditioning and Heating, Monday, May 16, through Tuesday, June 7.

The three-week class meets Monday through Thursday. Day class meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the night offering meets 5:30 to 9:20 p.m.

ATO 2250 covers the theory, construction, operation and servicing of the air conditioning systems found on automobiles and light duty trucks. Emphasis is placed on R-134a and R-1234yf systems, diagnosing problems and repairing the air conditioning system using appropriate recovery equipment.

Hybrid vehicle A/C system service and precautions, leak detection, and automatic climate control systems will receive special attention.

Call 815-224-0447 to register. For questions, call instructor Art Koudelka at (815) 224-0220.