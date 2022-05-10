May 10, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC offers automotive air conditioning course

Class covers theory, construction, operation and servicing of air conditioning in vehicles

Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby (Shaw Local News Network)

The Automotive Technology department at Illinois Valley Community College will offer day and evening sections of Automotive Air Conditioning and Heating, Monday, May 16, through Tuesday, June 7.

The three-week class meets Monday through Thursday. Day class meets 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the night offering meets 5:30 to 9:20 p.m.

ATO 2250 covers the theory, construction, operation and servicing of the air conditioning systems found on automobiles and light duty trucks. Emphasis is placed on R-134a and R-1234yf systems, diagnosing problems and repairing the air conditioning system using appropriate recovery equipment.

Hybrid vehicle A/C system service and precautions, leak detection, and automatic climate control systems will receive special attention.

Call 815-224-0447 to register. For questions, call instructor Art Koudelka at (815) 224-0220.